Southeastern Chorale to perform in Ardmore, Idabel

The Southeastern Chorale, the premier choral ensemble for Southeastern Oklahoma State University, will begin its annual Winter Tour with two concerts in early January.

The Chorale will present Hodie! – A Choral Concert, on Monday, Jan. 2, at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Ardmore. The concert begins at 6 p.m.

On the following evening, Jan. 3, the Chorale will perform at First United Methodist Church in Idabel at 6:30 p.m.

Both concerts are free and open to the public.

The concerts will focus on Christmas and Epiphany works emerging from Spanish, French and African American cultures. They are in preparation for the Southeastern Chorale performance to be presented Jan. 6 at the St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans on the Feast of the Epiphany.

The resulting works utilize a wide range of vocal techniques and writing styles ranging from Renaissance festival music to African American spirituals.

This Winter Tour will also see the Chorale performing 11 other concerts in high schools and at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana.

