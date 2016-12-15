Council meets for December

The Durant City Council met Tuesday for the December regular meeting.

The council approved a $500 donation to the Durant Fire Department for a fire extinguisher training class for employees of Gas Turbine Applications.

Approval was made for an infrastructure project for CMC Durant’s new Industry building on Old East Main near the bypass.

C.D. Brown Construction Inc. will be doing that project a project for Commercial Metals Company-CMC Steel Oklahoma LLC.

Highland Cemetery in Durant has a new decoration/memorial for the property.

An angel statue and base was donated and accepted by the council.

Donalla Miller, Human Resources Director explained some changes to the council that needed to be made to ordinances to amending the Employee Retirement Plan for the City of Durant.

That change was approved by the council.

A grant application will be submitted for a Brownfield Assessment Grant Funding opportunity through the Environmental Protection Agency.

The cemetery needs a new truck and they need to sell the old one.

The council approved seeking bids for that new truck and approved the current truck as surplus property.

Matt Barnhill with 3B Grave Service said, “we removed all the dead flowers from the cemetery in order to get it all cleaned up. Many people come out for the holidays. We wanted to make sure we had those cleaned up.”

Barnhill told about a piece of equipment that was stolen from the cemetery.

He said, “we had a piece of equipment stolen from outside the building that we occupy and house our equipment in. It’s a Massey 27 foot heavy duty trailer we haul our equipment on. We reported it stolen. It was locked with two chains and locks. We believe this trailer was damaged as they stole it. Please contact the Durant Police if you have information.”

The Council approved water and sewer infrastructure improvements as part of CMC’s current construction.

Mayor Stewart Hoffman made two appointments that were approved by the council.

Ken Rainbolt will serve as Municipal Judge with Matt Mickle serving as his alternate for the 2017-2019 term.

Property at west Washington at Mockingbird was rezoned to C-2 Highway Commercial from A-1 Agriculture District to C-2 Highway Commercial Recreation District.

The council approved a final plat for the Magnolia Addition located on University near Cornell Drive.

Marty Cook, with Durant Community Development gave his department’s report with news of a new restaurant coming to Durant.

The “Boomerang” chain of nostalgic diners with a 50s theme is beginning construction for their 2017 opening.

Cook said, “they are doing plumbing in walls and things like that. They will be located on the south end of the Reynold’s building out on Bryan Drive. They will open next year. We are looking forward to that.”

