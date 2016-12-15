Hoffman makes personal donation to Masons

Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman presented a $2000 check to the Durant Masonic Lodge #45 Thursday evening.

The donation is personal from the Hoffman’s gun business located inside Durant Motor Sports locally and on the internet.

Sarah Hoffman, Stewart’s wife is owner of www.YourNewGun.com, with the Mayor heading up the Vice President position.

This donation is part of the “Shop With a Cop” program to help the Masons help the Durant Police with their buying of gifts for children for Christmas.

The Masons were very glad to receive the donation from Hoffman according to members.

The Masons are big supporters and have donated $4826 to Durant’s Shop with a Cop program this year.

John King Jr. Chaplain of the local Mason lodge said, “We also donated $2000 to 4H for educational programs and trips.

I think it’s great that he donated this to the Masons.”

Mason Joe Sebourne, 23 years with Durant Police said, “by the Masonic Lodge doing as much as we do, it allows Shop with a Cop to help more families that they couldn’t do without these donations.”

Another thing the Masons do is scholarships. They donated $2000 to various scholarships in the area this year.

Mason Keith Childers said, “it’s great we can do this. We turn around and give things that help people at Christmas.”

Hoffman’s www.YourNewGun.com is located inside Durant Motor Sports at 201 Shady Creek Road in Durant, at Highway 69/75 and 1st street.

Hoffman said, “all the money in this donation was raised last week at the gun show at Choctaw Event Center presented by www.YourNewGun.com. We are always glad to be able to help in any way we can.”

