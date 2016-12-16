The Durant Industrial Authority met at the Chamber of Commerce building for the regular December meeting.

Executive Director Tommy Kramer gave a regular report of industries and activities in Durant.

The big news he reported is the placement of a new industry in what was a vacant building.

It has been used in past by Cardinal Glass as a warehouse.

The Cornerstone building is a project Kramer has worked on for months.

It’s located at 21st and Arkansas in Durant.

He’s worked diligently to place the new business at the location.

Kramer announced a new industry will take that building over and begin operations.

“WebstaurantStore” will begin operations in 2017 after the building is modified and customized to their operation. WebstaurantStore is based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

They are the largest online restaurant supply store serving food service professionals and individual customers worldwide. WebstauarantStore has shipped 5.5 million orders and they have thousands of available products.

Durant will house a distribution center that will enhance their other distribution centers.

Products from the Durant location will be shipped domestically and internationally.

According to their website, their mission is stated: “Our focus is your convenience-order online from your laptop, desktop, or smartphone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Our fast shipping and low prices, and outstanding customer service make WebstaurantStore the best choice to meet all of your professional and food service supplies.”

Kramer also gave a report on Cardinal FG Glass.

He was instrumental in acquiring this business for Durant over 10 years ago.

Cardinal recently performed a multi-million dollar upgrade and expansion of their operations west of Durant.

They have built a new furnace to replace the old one.

This coming January, Kramer said they will do a dump onto the ground of molten glass.

“That is a sight to see,” said Kramer.

BrucePac, located in the old J.C. Potter building east of Durant has satisfied employment requirements for incentives with their new operation that ramped up at that location.

Kramer said, “they are required to have 75 employees and they’ve already accomplished that.”

According to Kramer, there is no other vacant industrial properties left in Durant to place new business in at this time.

Durant Industrial Authority Executive Director Tommy Kramer gives a report on activities on the DIA.

