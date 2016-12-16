Coat drive to be held

While most folks are hustling and bustling about and preparing for Christmas, and kids are sharing their coveted lists with mall Santayana everywhere, two Durant kids are learning and teaching others about the joys achieved when we remember and practice giving, especially those less fortunate.

The two Choctaw 5th graders, Elisabeth Presley and Jack Burrage, have prepared for months to plan a successful event and so far, the are near to exceeding their collective goals.

Elisabeth is presently collecting new or gently used coats in all sizes and styles, while Jack is collecting varying sizes and styles shoes both new and gently used to benefit Families Feeding Families/Hope organization.

The items will be collected until December 18th when the students will distribute their lot and love to those in need. The event is being held at the Massey Hall on Main Street in Durant.

From 3-5, guests may enjoy holiday music and treats, fellowship with organizers and of course, participants will receive their coats and shoes.

Those wishing to donate to further the success of the drive are encouraged to take their donations to the Burrage Law Firm, Choctaw Nation H.Q., All About Smiles and Durant Intermediate School.

Maria Moore-Kass is a freelance writer for the Democrat.