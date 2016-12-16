Woman charged with trafficking heroin

A heroin-trafficking charge was among drug charges filed this week in Bryan County District Court.

Twenty-year-old Victoria Ann Bly of Durant was charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin in the presence of a minor.

According to a court document, she possessed more than 20 grams of heroin on Dec. 13 and also had the drugs in her possession when a child was present.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police and the Durant Police Department.

Four people were charged this week with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Charged were: Twenty-five-year-old Shandra Wilkerson of Rattan, 33-year-old John Walter Jones of Atoka, 38-year-old Ricky Lee Burnett of Kingston, and 41-year-old Malacha Ann Mitchell of Durant.

Jones and Wilkerson were arrested Dec. 11 after a traffic stop by Bryan County Sheriff’s Deputy Vinny Cacace, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Burnett and Mitchell were arrested Dec. 14 by the sheriff’s office.

From court records.