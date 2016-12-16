The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office recovered the Emmanuel Baptist Church van stolen from the church.

The church is located in Mead.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, the thieves tried to run the van into the lake.

Officials said, “To the criminals that decided to steal from a church and attempted to ramp the church’s van into the lake, we will find you.”

If you have information about the theft or the perpetrators of the crime, please call the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office at 924-3000.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office recovered a church van at the lake. Emmanuel Baptist Church of Mead had their van stolen. The Sheriff”s Department is investigating that theft. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_church-van.jpg The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office recovered a church van at the lake. Emmanuel Baptist Church of Mead had their van stolen. The Sheriff”s Department is investigating that theft. Photo from Bryan County Sheriff ‘s Office