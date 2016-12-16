Six firefighters have newborn babies this year

In any fire department, there are so many things that make up the dynamic of an engine crew, certain shift or even the department as a whole.

Firefighters tend to say brotherhood and family defines their core being. So when this small paid department of 33 looked back on the year and saw that six of their brothers had newborn babies, it was time to show the public what was at the core of their department.

Instead of sending out the traditional Christmas card with a photograph of the crew in front of the station, it was decided that it would be great to showcase what was really important to our firefighters: family.

Richard Parker is an engineer/paramedic with the Durant Fire Department.

This was originally published on Rescue1.com and has been shared multiple times on social media. The Christmas cards are expected to be available next week.

Shown are the six newborn babies of Durant firefighters. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Babies2016-Circled-on-floor.jpg Shown are the six newborn babies of Durant firefighters. Shown are the six newborn babies of Durant firefighters. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_BabiesFront-Bumper-of-R-1-pic-2.jpg Shown are the six newborn babies of Durant firefighters.