Toys given away for Christmas

The Durant Noon Lions Club Lions Toy Box in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots held a toy giveaway Saturday at the Bryan County Clay Jones Community Center. The program serves approximately 800 families for Christmas each year and almost 2,000 toys are given away. This is a great program in the community that is in its 17th year.

