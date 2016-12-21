Durant City Council holds special meeting

The Durant City Council met Tuesday for a special meeting.

Council members voted on the following agenda items:

– Denied an appeal by Mary Hall for more time to clean up dilapidated property at East Florida and Southeast First, however, the council agreed to give her two weeks to remove personal belongings and the city will then request another bid for clean up of the property.

– Approved a contract between the city and the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce that is identical to the contract in the past. The city agreed to pay the chamber $5,000 in four quarterly payments as partial reimbursement for its expenses in operating the office to provide tourism, promotion and information and referral services to visitors and residents.

– Approved a contract with City Attorney Pat Phelps to provide legal services to the city at a rate of $175 per hour not to exceed the annual budget, and when there is an opportunity to obtain cost recovery through a private party, such as a developer, the hourly rate will be $200.

– Approved a contract change related to Rocking O Construction for Country Club Road improvements serving Overland Materials and Manufacturing Asphalt Plant. The project has been completed but required some additional curb, gutter, footage for driveways and addition of chilled water to each load of concrete on the south side for a total additional cost of $9,355.58. Total cost was $237,052.93 and the project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant.

– Approved a contract change related to Haynes Equipment Co. for water system SCADA improvements funded by a Community Development Block Grant. This was for furnishing and installing additional equipment as requested by the city for an additional cost of $7,888. Total project cost was $194,351.

– Approved a bid for a 10” water main funded by a CDBG grant to build infrastructure improvements for Commercial Metals Co.

– Approved Amendment No. 3 to agreement dated Feb. 10, 2015, for professional airport consulting services between the city and LBR Inc. to provide an aeronautical survey at Durant Regional Airport – Eaker Field, at a fixed fee of $85,400, and the council also approved request to purchase survey.

Durant City Council met for a special meeting. Becca Parr, grants coordinator for the city, is shown addressing the council.