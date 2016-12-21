Choctaw appointed to Native Farm, Ranch Council

Earlier this month, the United States Department of Agriculture appointed Shannon McDaniel, a Choctaw tribal member and Executive Director of Agriculture for the Choctaw Nation, to the Council for Native American Farming and Ranching.

McDaniel has been employed 28 years with the Choctaw Nation. In his current position, he oversees the ranches, pecan farm, and commercial hunting activities of the tribe. A resident of Durant, he also is a farmer and rancher. He joins five other new appointments and the re-appointment of five members to the council. The council serves as an advisory committee that provides recommendations to the Secretary of Agriculture on changes to USDA regulations to build program involvement for American Indian farmers and ranchers. The appointments are for two years each.

Landing a spot on the council took perseverance.

“We applied two years ago and didn’t get it,” McDaniel said. “We tried again, a letter of support from Chief Batton helped, and we got it this year. We needed to be on the council, it just makes sense.”

McDaniel noted that the Choctaw Nation’s agricultural interests have grown considerably, and that the developments are science-based.

“We can showcase what we’re doing,” he said, “and hopefully help other tribes.”

The Choctaw Nation is already recognized for its Ag Tourism.

“We’ve become a destination spot by creating something to see,” he said. “We’re known for our black fence posts and black cattle, Certified Angus. We clean up properties that we acquire, they’re improved, and we take pride in that.”

McDaniel noted that there is one other Oklahoma Indian in the group – Jerry McPeak, a Muscogee Creek of Warner, who is a farmer, rancher and former state legislator,

The council meets quarterly, once in Washington, D.C., and then three other locations during the year.

Between meetings, McDaniel added, “I will be promoting agriculture throughout Indian Country. It will take some time, but it’s putting your time in a good place.”

On Dec. 5, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement of McDaniel and his other selections. The council consists of fifteen members: Four are USDA officials and 11 are American Indian representatives.

Vilsack stated, “The Council for Native American Farming and Ranching strengthens our partnerships with tribal governments, businesses, farmers, and ranchers. Their work encourages participation of new and historically underserved agricultural producers in USDA programs, and reflects a strong intergovernmental relationship built upon shared values and inclusion.”

Submitted by The Choctaw Nation.

Shannon McDaniel http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Shannon.jpg Shannon McDaniel