Two Durant youths help others for Christmas

Two Durant youths teamed up this holiday season in their efforts to help those less fortunate and to demonstrate how the love and warmth of Christmas is best shared through giving, and a whole lot of coats and shoes.

Victory Life Academy students Elisabeth Presley and Jack Burrage, both 9, combined their efforts together with Families Feeding Families in their call out to the community to share their warmth with a family in need.

Burrage says his idea kind of spun off his own love for shoes as he thought what to do with pairs he had outgrown. That thought was transformed into Kicks for Durant where new and gently used shoes were collected in recent weeks at local drop off locations around town and were distributed this past Tuesday.

Presley’s coat drive was run in a similar fashion with donation spots located within the area. Elisabeth’s efforts amassed a whopping 260 new and gently used coats of all sizes and styles. Combined with Burrage’s collection of 365 pairs of shoes, mom Tracey Presley estimates around 175-200 families were helped with needed shoes and coats, with most items gone within the first hour of the give away located at the Massey Building on Main Street.

When both were asked how it feels to help another and what motivates a 5th grader to take on such a lofty and generous project, the answer from both was similar and beautifully simple … said Burrage, “It just feels good to help out others that need a little help.” Presley echoed that sentiment stating that, “Giving to others just makes you feel good inside, everyone should do it.” Discussion is underway to determine if this year’s success could mean a new annual drive for the city. “We will see,” said Presley. “Maybe.”

Jack Burrage is the son of Heather and David Burrage of Durant. Elisabeth Presley is the daughter of Major Taylor and Tracey Presley, also of Durant.

Maria Moore-Kass is a freelance writer for the Democrat.