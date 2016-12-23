Town of Achille honored for efforts to promote health

The Town of Achille last week was honored by representatives from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) who recognized town officials and local partners for their commitment to improving health and quality of life in their community.

The Town of Achille received $20,000 through the TSET Healthy Communities Incentive Grant Program. Achille achieved “gold” level after the Achille Town Council voted to make all city-owned property tobacco-free and vapor-free and adopted street and zoning policies that improve the walkability and biking in their community. These efforts help encourage residents to live healthy, active, tobacco-free lifestyles.

Grant funds in Achille will be used to build a Farmer’s Market, improve the school playground, basketball and tennis courts and improve crosswalks and the community garden.

Communities that have met TSET’s criteria and been awarded a grant are able to determine how the incentive funding will be used to promote health in their communities. Grant funds are frequently used to leverage other funds for community projects that advance health.

TSET’s incentive grants promote tobacco-free policies, availability of fresh fruits and vegetables, and increasing opportunities for residents to become more physically active.

To be eligible to apply for a TSET Healthy Community Incentive Grant, communities must first be recognized through the Certified Healthy Oklahoma program, a partnership between the Oklahoma Academy for State Goals, the Oklahoma Turning Point Council, the State Chamber and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Since the Healthy Communities Incentive Grant program began five years ago, $2.1 million in grant funds have been awarded to 56 communities.

“Community leaders who have supported taking action to improve health for residents should be commended,” said TSET Executive Director John Woods. “We know that healthy communities are strong, vibrant and attractive to businesses and residents alike. Working together, we can make the healthy choice the easy choice.”

The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations working towards shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working across the state, by cultivating innovative and life-changing research, and by working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. TSET. Better Lives Through Better Health.

Submitted by TSET.