Christmas Lights up at historic Choctaw Grounds

TVSHKA HOMMA – The historic grounds of the original Choctaw Nation Capitol are again transformed into a winter wonderland that sparkles in the night. “Christmas in the Park” is an opportunity to drive through a holiday light display like no other in southeast Oklahoma. The final evening for this season will be Dec. 31.

Located at Tvshka Homma, “Christmas in the Park” is a nightly drive-through from one end of the historic Choctaw Nation Capitol Grounds to another. Entry is at the main gate, near the two-story, brick Council House. Traffic cones and barriers direct the path through brightly lit arches, and by colorful lights and holiday displays. Exit is through the woods to the RV gate.

“Many more lights have been added and three new big displays this year,” said Shelley Garner, Director of Cultural Arts & Affairs for the Choctaw Nation. It is an event that has been going on for more than five years, she said.

The tour is free and open to the public from dusk to 9 p.m. nightly through New Year’s Eve.

The Choctaw Museum and gift shop, located inside the Council House, operates 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, year around. Both the “Christmas in the Park” and the Choctaw Nation Museum will be closed Dec. 23-26.

Kevin Gwin, Senior Director of Tvshka Homma Grounds and Special Projects for the Choctaw Nation, said, “There are seven big display and lots of smaller ones. It’s well worth coming to see.”

While the Cultural Events program does the planning and installation of the displays, there are many Choctaw Nation departments and employees that volunteer to lend helping hands each year to make “Christmas in the Park” a success.

About The Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third largest Indian Nation in the United States, with close to 200,000 tribal members. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, the historic boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma. The vision of the Choctaw Nation is “To achieve healthy, successful, productive, and self-sufficient lifestyles for a proud nation of Choctaws.” Tribal business success over the past few years has enabled the Choctaw Nation to begin to achieve this vision, as well as to assist the communities that are in the Choctaw Nation. Faith, Family and Culture are important values to Choctaw people. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com.

Submitted by The Choctaw Nation.

New in 2016 is the Choctaw Country lights display at “Christmas in the Park.” The holiday lights display is free and open to the public most nights through New Year’s Eve. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Choctawlights.jpg New in 2016 is the Choctaw Country lights display at “Christmas in the Park.” The holiday lights display is free and open to the public most nights through New Year’s Eve. Photo by Kevin Gwin | Choctaw Nation