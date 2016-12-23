Woman convicted of child molestation

A Platter woman has pleaded no contest to a lewd molestation charge.

Twenty-two-year-old Lela D’Anna Rogers was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The last three years of the sentence are suspended.

She was arrested and charged in July after the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office investigated allegations she had sex several times with a 12-year-old boy. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the incidents was witnessed by an individual who entered the room when they were having sex.

Originally charged with three counts of first-degree rape, two charges were dropped and the other was amended to lewd molestation due to a plea agreement.

From Bryan County Court reports.