This New Year, quitting tobacco is within your reach

OKLAHOMA CITY – In 2017, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline — a free program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) — encourages tobacco users to start the New Year with a new approach to quitting.

Those thinking about quitting tobacco this New Year can explore the Helpline to find services that work best for them, and to customize a plan to fit their unique needs. Among the free services available are text and email support, phone and web coaching, free patches, gum or lozenges, and more.

“When I was quitting smoking, the Helpline quit coaches helped me identify a cessation tool that worked best for me,” said John Woods, TSET executive director. “More than anything, the Helpline gives an individual the ability to make a conscious decision to quit tobacco. I know taking the step to quit is scary, but that’s where the Helpline can support and encourage anyone even thinking about quitting.”

Once a customized a plan has been selected, the Helpline encourages registrants to reach out whenever needed, especially during cravings. Sticking to an individually customized Quit Plan increases the chances of breaking nicotine addiction, bad habits associated with it and, ultimately, quitting.

“Sometimes it can take several tries and a variety of methods to quit tobacco, but with each quit attempt, you are closer to reaching your goal of being tobacco free,” said Brandi Maness, (TSET HLP Wellness Coordinator) serving Bryan County. “By allowing each person using tobacco to select the services that work best for them, the Helpline empowers them to quit and stay quit at the New Year or any time of year.”

The Helpline website, OKhelpline.com, offers other resources that tobacco users can reach for to help fight cravings. These include mini-quit tips, and distractions like games, puzzles and music playlists.

The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline’s resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year. Call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) or visit OKhelpline.com to learn more. Connect with the Helpline through social media by liking the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline on Facebook or following @OKhelpline on Twitter and Instagram.

The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is a free service for Oklahomans wanting to quit tobacco. Funding is primarily provided by the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma Health Care Authority, Oklahoma Employees Group Insurance Division and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline has served more than 300,000 Oklahomans since 2003 and was ranked the top quitline for reaching tobacco users seeking treatment in FY2013 by the North American Quitline Consortium.

The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) serves as a partner and bridge builder for organizations working towards shaping a healthier future for all Oklahomans. TSET provides leadership at the intersections of health by working with local coalitions and initiatives across the state, by cultivating innovative and life-changing research, and by working across public and private sectors to develop, support, implement and evaluate creative strategies to take advantage of emerging opportunities to improve the public’s health. TSET – Better Lives Through Better Health. To learn more go to: www.tset.ok.gov.

Submitted by TSET.

Free, Customizable services and nonjudgmental support available to help Oklahomans become tobacco free