Choctaw construction is on the rise

If this season, it seems like more construction has been going on in the Choctaw Nation than ever before, there is a reason. No less than 40 major tribal projects have been taking place across the 10.5 counties of southeast Oklahoma, the tribe said, in a news release. The jobs range from a parking lot to a five-story office building.

The projects are at various stages. A few sites noticeably become more complete every day, while others have opened their doors just in the past few weeks. Still more projects are in development. November was a busy month for construction crews in the Choctaw Nation’s southwest area of Antlers, Hugo, Grant, Durant and Atoka.

“As a leading employer-of-choice, the Choctaw Nation is proud of the hundreds of construction team members who have earned a reputation for building state-of-the-art, award-winning facilities to serve tribal members while adhering to the strictest safety standards,” said T.R. Kanuch, Senior Executive Officer for the Division of Commerce, Choctaw Nation. “Choctaw Construction has done an exemplary job of braving challenges like extreme temperatures in recent weeks to complete the year on-schedule and build momentum for 2017’s ambitious project schedule.”

District 2 Councilman Tony Ward brought good news to the monthly Choctaw Tribal Council Meeting on Nov. 12 when he reported that the majority of the construction projects currently under way are coming in under budget and on schedule.

Nov. 1 saw a ribbon cutting for the Choctaw Wellness Center at 304 SW O St. in Antlers. The 9,700-square-foot structure houses a half-court basketball area, a gym, and an indoor walking track; also, fitness machines, and locker rooms.

District 7 Councilman Jack Austin Sr. said this week “It’s good to see all the construction going on in the different areas, including District 7. The Wellness Center in Antlers has been well received. People were excited when it was announced, they were excited when it was going up, and now it is really being put to good use. We have a new Head Start that will be opening in 2017 [The Choctaw Head Start in Wright City is slated to open at the end of April 2017], so we’ll be adding another great building to aid young people as they get ready to go into their school years. Teachers are always saying how good the students are that come out of our Head Starts. Of course there is the Travel Plaza right there on the highway, it’s been there for some time, it’s been well received by everyone, and it employs 25 people. So, you see how these things benefit the whole community. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

On Nov. 8, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Hugo for a new Choctaw Community Center located at 1306 W. Victor St. It is a 10,274-square-foot building built on 3.43 acres of the Hugo campus. It is the Choctaw Nation’s newest community center.

In August ground was broken for an expansion at the Choctaw Casino and Resort in Grant. Staying on schedule should have the new dining, entry and room additions ready for unveiling in the summer of 2017.

District 8 Councilman Perry Thompson said, “There’s a lot going on in my district. The hotel in Grant is being expanded. We needed that because that hotel is full every weekend. The new community center in Hugo is now open. We’ve had dinners in it twice, so far. So, it’s really being used. The Travel Plaza there on the highway in Hugo is coming along. They’re working on the inside now because of the weather. Everything is looking good. I’m glad to see these things happening in Choctaw County. It’s waking up the community.”

In Durant, a Topping Out Ceremony was held for the new Choctaw Nation Headquarters on Nov. 18. Topping out is the term used to place the final steel beam into place, and signifies a good relationship between the builders and the new inhabitants. Choctaw Nation programs in 34 different offices around town and the current administration building on North 16th Avenue will relocate to the new five-story headquarters at 1802 Chukka Hina (a new street built north of Big Lots Parkway). Plans call for the 500,000-square-foot building, cornerstone of the complex on the 130-acre campus, to open near the end of 2017.

On schedule to begin seeing patients in early 2017 is the Choctaw Nation Regional Medical Clinic in Durant. It will be located at 1801 Chukka Hina, immediately west of the new Choctaw Nation Headquarters. The Choctaw Nation Regional Medical Clinic is a two-story, 143,000-square-foot facility on a 20-acre campus. Even more impressive on the inside, the new clinic will house state-of-the-art equipment, specialty care programs and the Choctaw Employee Health Service.

Across the street from the Choctaw Nation Regional Medical Clinic, at 1803 Chukka Hina, will be the Choctaw Nation Health Administration Building. A variety of program offices will be housed in the 17,000-square-foot facility.

Other construction in the new Choctaw Nation complex in Durant will include a 10,000-square-foot Facilities Maintenance/Construction/Storage Building. Also, a parking garage at the Choctaw Nation Headquarters, and a conference center with cafeteria are planned. Though not yet open to the public, a new Choctaw Nation Data Center already has IT staff plugging in and booting up. A Choctaw Nation Public Safety Building that will include Choctaw Nation Emergency Management programming is expected to be complete by July 2017. A new Choctaw Nation Wellness Center will be under construction all of next year, with a completion date in January 2018.

The Choctaw Nation Headquarters, as with the other buildings, will feature culturally significant artwork by Choctaw artists. Between buildings, the campus will include a small lake with a bridge and a walking track that will meet up with the city-wide track planned under the Imagine Durant initiative.

Another partnership between the Choctaw Nation and the City of Durant can be seen on Big Lots Parkway, where crews are widening a portion of the east-west stretch of road from two-lanes to four lanes. The street expansion will include the addition of a traffic light at the 9th Street intersection, according to minutes from the April 12, 2016 meeting of the Durant City Council. The Choctaw Nation is paying for the project and furnishing the work crews. The city will pick up the cost for ongoing maintenance of the city street.

A new facility for Head Start in Atoka is well on its way to completion. Interiors are being finalized and prep work has begun for the playground. Staff and children are looking to move into the building by mid-February 2017.

A large-group storm shelter was completed this fall adjacent to the Choctaw Community Center in Atoka. Big enough to accommodate both visitors using the center and staff, it is ready in time for the 2017 storm season.

Also in Atoka, the Choctaw Nation Casino Too expansion was completed in October this year, and renovation on the Choctaw Travel Plaza should start early next year.

District 10 Councilman Anthony Dillard said, “We here in the Atoka area are very excited to see the Head Start building nearing completion it is an excellent addition to our growing campus of services for the Choctaw people.”

Submitted by The Choctaw Nation.

This recent aerial view looking south, shows the Choctaw Nation campus in Durant under construction. The Choctaw Nation Headquarters can be seen at mid-left and the Choctaw Nation Regional Medical Clinic at lower right. Big Lots Parkway goes across the top with South 9th Avenue in the upper left corner. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_ChoctawConstruction.jpg This recent aerial view looking south, shows the Choctaw Nation campus in Durant under construction. The Choctaw Nation Headquarters can be seen at mid-left and the Choctaw Nation Regional Medical Clinic at lower right. Big Lots Parkway goes across the top with South 9th Avenue in the upper left corner. Photo Courtesy of Sylvanus Aerial Photography