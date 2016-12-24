Fire Department’s Christmas cards make national news

News of the Durant Fire Department’s Christmas cards featuring babies born to firefighters this year has gone national and been picked up by people.com.

ABC News and other media outlets have also picked up the story.

Richard Parker, an engineer and paramedic with DFD, took pictures of the six newborn babies and the department is using the photos for Christmas cards. The babies, Owen, Augustus, Mitchell, Ava, Nash and Brevyn were all born this year.

A headline for an article for people.com by Alex Heigl reads, “Oklahoma Fire Department Creates Cutest Christmas Card Ever with Squad of Tiny Firefighters.”

Originally published on Rescue1.com, Parker wrote, “In any fire department, there are so many things that make up the dynamic of an engine crew, certain shift or even the department as a whole. Firefighters tend to say brotherhood and family defines their core being.

“So when this small paid department of 33 looked back on the year and saw that six of their brothers had newborn babies, it was time to show the public what was at the core of their department. Instead of sending out the traditional Christmas card with a photograph of the crew in front of the station, it was decided that it would be great to showcase what was really important to our firefighters: family.”

A followup photo session is planned in a few years – when the children graduate from high school.

From staff reports.

Shown in no particular order are, Owen, Augustus, Mitchell, Ava, Nash and Brevyn, who were all born this year to Durant Fire Department families. Photo by Richard Parker