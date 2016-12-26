Angel statue donated to city

Highland Cemetery has recently received a donation of an angel monument that is presently in a burial lot at the cemetery.

The statue is located in the Barentine family burial plot and the city recently bought back unoccupied grave plots where the statue now sits.

Earlier this month, Durant City Council voted to accept the donation from Delora Barentine, who donated it in memory of the Barentine family.

City Clerk Cynthia Price said that herself and City Projects Manager Jacque Wilson are working together to reach out to local artists who would volunteer their time to refurbish the statue.

Plans are to move the statue to near the main entrance to the cemetery.

This angel statue and base, presently located in the Barentine family burial plot at Highland Cemetery, has been donated to the city and will be moved to near the main entrance. The city is seeking volunteers to refurbish it. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_7908-1.jpg This angel statue and base, presently located in the Barentine family burial plot at Highland Cemetery, has been donated to the city and will be moved to near the main entrance. The city is seeking volunteers to refurbish it. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat The face of the angel statue is damaged and the city plans to have it refurbished. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_7910-1.jpg The face of the angel statue is damaged and the city plans to have it refurbished. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat The angel statue donated to the city by Delora Barentine is shown among grave monuments at Highland Cemetery. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_7914-1.jpg The angel statue donated to the city by Delora Barentine is shown among grave monuments at Highland Cemetery. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat An angel statue at Highland Cemetery is shown on a rainy day earlier this month. Delora Barentine recently donated it to the city and it will be moved to the main entrance. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_IMG_7126-1.jpg An angel statue at Highland Cemetery is shown on a rainy day earlier this month. Delora Barentine recently donated it to the city and it will be moved to the main entrance. Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat