Colbert home a total loss

An early morning fire during the 9 o’clock hour destroyed a home on south Sims Rd. in Colbert. The home is just south of Highway 91 between Colbert and Cartwright.

The owner, Thural Sorrell was working when he noticed his home on fire because of flickering electricity.

Sorrell said, “it started in the back part of the house. I was in the shop working and my wife was at work. I saw smoke coming out, it was too late then.”

He said the Red Cross was helping the family. Sorrell said, “I was out in the shop messing with stuff I got for Christmas. If it had been the middle of the night, there would have had problems. I mean whatever happened, it went quick.”

The Colbert home of the Sorrell family was a total loss Tuesday morning. The fire still smolders Tuesday afternoon at the home fire on Sims Rd in Colbert. Still decorated for Christmas, the home on Sims Rd in Colbert is a total loss.