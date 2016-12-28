Hitchcock Distributing building new facility

Tommy Hitchcock of Hitchcock Distributing at 2709 W. Arkansas in Durant is building a new 42,500 square foot facility just west of the old one.

A parking lot is also being paved that will be just north, in front of the old building.

Hitchcock said, “we are looking forward to the new building. This one was built over 40 years ago.”

Olen Miller built the original 28,000 square foot facility on the back of the property when he had the Coors Distributorship for Durant.

It was then Olen Miller & Sons until Hitchcock bought the operation in 1980.

A side note: Olen Miller gave the aluminum for the “World’s Largest Peanut” when it was placed in the mid 1970s.

Historical sources say it was cast from recycled beer cans.

The peanut currently stands on City Hall property in downtown Durant.

It pays homage to the now defunct peanut industry in the county.

Tommy Hitchcock is married to Miller’s daughter Marilyn.

Their son is Durant City Councilman Chad Hitchcock.

Tommy Hitchcock said when asked what the old facility will be used for, “I’m shutting the old one down. I just ran out of room. The old building served it’s purpose.”

The new operation will have all the bells and whistles bringing Hitchcock Distributing into the 21st century.

He said, “our new building will be state of the art. We will be automated with electric forklifts, replacing the old gas powered lifts among other major upgrades.”

The new facility should be finished late in 2017.

Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat