New auto tag for 2017

New license plates for 2017 are ready for state-wide distribution.

Bill Orr’s Durant Tag Agency on north 2nd in Durant, has their supply ready for 2017 registrations.

Motorists can “opt out” of the new tag by paying $18 extra in order to keep their old one.

You get a new tag when you renew your registration.

Morgan Anthony, Office Manager for Durant Tag Agency said, “we will start handing these out on January 3rd. You can keep your old tag if you pay the fee.”

Morgan Anthony, Office Manager for Durant Tag Agency displays the new license plate for 2017.