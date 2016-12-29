Semi driver unconscious, couldn’t stop for police.

The driver of a semi traveling south on Highway 69 would not stop for police Wednesday. Upon further observation, authorities realized the driver was not evading, but he was passed out.

A witness, Devon Woodall of MacAlester said, “it was freaky. It looked like he was leaning against his window as he passed by.” Authorities say that the driver was unconscious due to an unspecified medical condition.

They say he was passed out on the steering wheel as his foot continued to push on the accelerator pedal.

Woodall was able to shoot video of the truck passing the truck stop in Atoka.

He said, “we were listening to it on the scanner and after we had eaten and as we were leaving we heard the sirens.”

That is when Woodall shot his video using his cell phone.

The highway in that area is fairly straight.

Police blocked that stretch of highway so no one would collide with the semi.

They were finally able to stop the slow pursuit using spike strips on the road that punctured the tires.

No one was injured with exception to the medical condition of the semi driver.

The driver of the semi was taken by ambulance when the incident was over.

