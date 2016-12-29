Kids play at Boys and Girls Club.

The Boys and Girls Club of Durant is slow, just like most of Durant between the holidays.

They usually have nearly 200 kids but during the holidays.

Counselors said on some days during the holidays they have had 60.

Many of the counselors are on break also.

Counselor Ailene Keeler said, “many college kid went home, but they’ll be back.”

She said Thursday they had approximately 67 children in the program.

Many families and workers are taking vacations which leaves many businesses on limited hours.

The Club continues to provide activities and supervision for children as parents work, or just for fun for the kids.

They are open for children from 7am until 6pm daily.

The Club will be closed January 2nd, 2017.

The price is $10 per day each day per child.

Later this month, the Boys and Girls Club presents “Crystal Ball 2017.”

It takes place on Saturday January 29, 2017 at 6pm in Choctaw Casino Resort’s Magnolia Room.

Tickets can be purchased at https://e.gesture.com/events/5rT/

This is one of Durant’s biggest events that helps the Boys and Girls Club of Durant.

Kids play basketball at the old Durant Middle School which is now the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. Pictured here are Damon Ruth 8, Cameron Brown 7, Rammie White 8, and Jeremiah Lea have fun Thursday afternoon. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_kid3.jpg Kids play basketball at the old Durant Middle School which is now the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. Pictured here are Damon Ruth 8, Cameron Brown 7, Rammie White 8, and Jeremiah Lea have fun Thursday afternoon. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Kenny Johnson age 15 at Durant Middle School shoots a free throw Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_kid2.jpg Kenny Johnson age 15 at Durant Middle School shoots a free throw Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Easton Ravis, age 6, has fun on a scooter at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_kid1.jpg Easton Ravis, age 6, has fun on a scooter at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat