Goodby 2016…don’t drink and drive tonight

2016 saw it’s share of division, turmoil, terror and death while 2017 promises to be a brighter year for America.

Celebrity and well known people’s deaths touched us all.

Many died young, or at least younger than some of us.

Everyone wants this New Year’s Eve to be safe for all.

No one needs to be another death in 2016.

“Don’t drink and drive” is the slogan we all know.

Use a designated driver is another we hear a lot this time of year.

Law enforcement will be out in full force keeping the roads safe for travelers and especially looking for drunks on the road.

Durant Police Master Patrolman Scott Phelps said about New Year’s Eve, “have a designated driver, at least on call. Essentially that will be double protective. Obviously no one wants a death on their conscience. That’s never going to go away.”

Always have that backup driver or at least someone who will stay sober and get you home safely.

Having someone you can call in a pinch could save lives also.

Phelps said, “definitely have at least one designated driver, preferably two, just in case one falls through.”

Authorities say watch out for the other guy. If you don’t have to travel Saturday night, stay home and safe.

It was not a drunk driver, but an inattentive driver who killed Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Nicholas “Nick” Dees. Nearly 2 years ago, while working an accident scene near Shawnee, Dees was struck and killed by a man texting and driving.

Forensic examination of the driver’s cell phone showed he had sent nearly 200 texts or social media updates just seconds leading up to Dees’ death. He was just not paying attention to the road.

Dees mother, Shellie Glenn Russell lobbied and was able to get a bill passed to prohibit texting while driving.

The driver was sentenced to 12 years, with 5 served and 7 on parole. He’s currently incarcerated in Stringtown.

Russell said, “Senator Sharp out of Shawnee is introducing Senate Bill 44 which will ban all use of handheld cell phones while driving. I’m hoping I can speak to them on the Senate floor and help this get passed. It’ll be an uphill battle, it already is. People are saying it’s taking rights away from people.”

Outlawing using a phone while driving is an issue many will fight for, while many will lobby against that sweeping a restriction. Russell said, “this driver using his cell phone while driving took Nicholas’ right to live away.”

Patrolman Josh Mullins with Durant Police said, “together we can stop impaired driving. You can designate a driver, call a friend and save a life.”

Durant Police Patrolman Josh Mullins along with all area law enforcement agencies remind everyone to have a designated driver when you welcome in 2017 tonight. Don’t drink and drive. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0436JoshMullins.jpg Durant Police Patrolman Josh Mullins along with all area law enforcement agencies remind everyone to have a designated driver when you welcome in 2017 tonight. Don’t drink and drive. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat