New Red River Bridge construction nears halfway point

Originally built as a railroad bridge for the Missouri, Oklahoma and Gulf (MO&G) Line. It provided a link between Grayson County Texas and Bryan County Oklahoma. The bridge was started and completed in 1910 at the small community of Carpenter’s Bluff. In 1908 several floods destroyed area bridges. This one was built to withstand any flooding that may occur, and it has for 107 years. The bridge had a wagon shelf, walking bridge for pedestrians and required a toll to cross. In 1921 the bridge was transferred to another railroad company who maintained it until 1965 when it was deeded to Bryan and Grayson County. County Commissioners converted it to a normal vehicular bridge.

It has remained a free bridge for a little over 50 years. Both counties have joined efforts and are building a new bridge next to the old one. It it due to be completed in the spring of 2017. The old steel bridge will be converted to a walking bridge for pedestrians.

Carpenter’s Bluff Bridge will become walking bridge