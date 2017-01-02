KC and the Sunshine Band performs at Grand Theater

Some of New Year’s biggest parties took place in the 1970s and early 80s with disco going strong.

Harry Casey is a name most people won’t recognize from their radios and vinyl albums from those days.

But, as leader of KC and the Sunshine Band, it was his band’s music that helped usher in the “Disco era.”

He’s known as the “KC” founder of the Sunshine Band.

Choctaw Casino Resort’s Grand Theater was the home of KC’s stage show and concert that ushered in the new year.

An all out disco party was held Saturday night with LED hats given by the casino lighting up the room.

The hats complimented the huge disco ball sending prismatic beams of light into the audience.

Disco was alive and well at the Grand Theater as a trip down Disco’s memory lane was taken.

The year was 1975 when “Get down tonight” and “That’s the way (I like it)” dominated the airwaves and charts.

Casey wrote “Rock your baby,” which was a huge hit for George McCrae. He performed his version of that hit.

Then as quickly as disco hit, it died.

Music changed drastically with many music fans deciding disco was one of the worst type musical genres ever.

Casey took a break when disco’s popularity plummeted but he reformed the Sunshine Band in the 1990s.

Now, disco is a fun type music that brings back memories of that strong drum beat.

Hits like “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake your booty,” “I’m your boogie man,” and “Keep it coming’ love” keep the momentum of the disco beat going strong to this day.

One of the 20th Century’s most iconic movies of the disco era, ‘Saturday Night Fever’ featured KC & the Sunshine Band’s “Boogie Shoes.”

Casey is proud of his 65 years as he danced across the stage as if he is 25. Audience members sang along and it wasn’t possible to just sit there at the KC & the Sunshine Band show. Most could be seen “Shaking their booty” to the beat of the disco drum.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

65 year old Harry Casey took the stage persona KC with his Sunshine Band Saturday night at Choctaw’s Grand Theater. For a couple of hours, everyone was transported back to the mid 70s when disco was king. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1012KClook-1.jpg 65 year old Harry Casey took the stage persona KC with his Sunshine Band Saturday night at Choctaw’s Grand Theater. For a couple of hours, everyone was transported back to the mid 70s when disco was king. iPhone Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat KC & the Sunshine Band performed New Year’s Eve at Choctaw Casino’s Grand Theater. Harry Casey brought his iconic stage show complete with huge disco mirror ball and became KC. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_1051KCWideBest-1.jpg KC & the Sunshine Band performed New Year’s Eve at Choctaw Casino’s Grand Theater. Harry Casey brought his iconic stage show complete with huge disco mirror ball and became KC. iPhone Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat