Bessie Maurine Lynn 77, of Kingston, Oklahoma went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at her home in Kingston. She was born on October 7, 1939 in Mead, Oklahoma to the late Garvey and Maude Metts. Bessie was a member of the Crossroads Baptist Church in Kingston and she loved canning and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. .

She is survived by:

Children: Kenneth Lynn and wife Melissa, Kingston, Oklahoma

Timothy Lynn, Kingston, Oklahoma

Grandchildren: Larisa Lynn and Fiancé, Matthew Collins, Madill, Oklahoma

Zachary Lynn and wife Caitlin, Mead, Oklahoma

Great Grandchildren: (Twins) Matthew and Ashlyn Stoehr, Madill, Oklahoma

Kimburlee Lynn, Mead, Oklahoma

Sisters: Maudine Boyd and husband Joe, Balch Springs, Texas

June Smith and husband Mach, Magnolia Springs, Texas

Mary Lou Richardson and husband Jim, Durant, Oklahoma

Helen Lange and husband Bill Jr., Sherman, Texas

Joy Metts, Norman, Oklahoma

Brothers: Marvin Earl Metts and wife Brenda, Durant, Oklahoma

George Metts, Durant, Oklahoma

Steve Metts and wife DeeAnn, Bokchito, Oklahoma

Numerous Nieces and Nephews

Bessie was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Phillip Lynn and infant daughter; Barbara Jannell Lynn.

Visitation will be Tuesday at Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma from 10 pm to 9 pm with a family hour from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Services will be Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 2:00 pm at the Watts Memorial Chapel, Madill, Oklahoma. Eric Dennis will officiate the service. Interment will be at the Highland Cemetery, Durant, Oklahoma. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com.

Casket Bearers: Kyle Richardson, Jeff Metts, Dennis Boyd, Brennan Agee, Steve Buckaloo, Charlie Buckaloo,

Honorary Bearers: Tim Lynn and Kenneth Lynn