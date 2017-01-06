Three Valley Museum readies for wine event

“Put a Cork in it,” an annual fund raiser for the Three Valley Museum, is set for Feb. 4, said Nancy Ferris, curator.

“It is one of the most sought-after tickets in town … with good reason.,” she said. “The evening begins at six with a light tasting. Before entering the dining area at 6:30, you may browse the historical building constructed of exposed brick and wood, and view the exhibits featuring antiques and vignettes of interest to our area. Find your seat, nestled among vintage automobiles and relics of days gone by. Then get ready to be amazed.”

“Put a Cork in it,” catered by Dining Around, is a delightful mix of exquisite food, paired with the perfect wine.

“Top it off with great jazz music provided by Tristin Eggener and company, add a few surprises thrown in for good fun, and you have the perfect evening,” Ferris said.

Ferris said whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day or just long for an evening with friends, this is the event you don’t want to miss.

Only 72 tickets are available that can be obtained at the Three Valley Museum, 401 W. Main St., in Durant. Call 920-1907 or 920-3642 for more information.

Submitted by Three Valley Museum.