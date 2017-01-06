Snow hits Durant

Durant received it’s first measurable snowfall in 2 years Friday morning. Schools met but Durant High School released driving students at 2pm. The district issued a statement that if parents wanted to pick their children up from school, they would not be counted absent. Buses ran at the normal times.

Snow fell most of the morning until the system moved east and left the area. The sun came out a little before 5pm but provided no relief from the frigid temperatures. 19 degrees was registered at 5pm with the overnight low expected to be near 10 degrees. Durant street crews were treating the city roads all day into the evening to help with citizens safety. Law enforcement said to stay home if you don’t absolutely have to be out on the icy roads. The sun is expected to shine today and melt the ice from the roads. The temperature will stay below freezing until Sunday afternoon, according to weather sources.

Street sanding crews were out in full force Friday night treating city streets. Main thoroughfares were passable and almost dry. Side streets were coated with a thick glaze of ice. Today the sun should melt off the rest of the ice from area roads. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_sander.jpg Street sanding crews were out in full force Friday night treating city streets. Main thoroughfares were passable and almost dry. Side streets were coated with a thick glaze of ice. Today the sun should melt off the rest of the ice from area roads. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Durant received a dusting of snow Friday morning. Downtown streets became clear with repeated traffic. The sun came out Friday afternoon at 4:46 p.m. with 19 degrees on the thermometer. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_downtonw-snow.jpg Durant received a dusting of snow Friday morning. Downtown streets became clear with repeated traffic. The sun came out Friday afternoon at 4:46 p.m. with 19 degrees on the thermometer. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat It snowed Friday morning in Durant and the outlying areas. Traffic was slowwed to a crawl but everything was open as usual. Friday afternoon many area businesses closed early. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_City-Hall-snow.jpg It snowed Friday morning in Durant and the outlying areas. Traffic was slowwed to a crawl but everything was open as usual. Friday afternoon many area businesses closed early. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

It’s been 2 years since last snow