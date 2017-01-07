New sheriff speaks of his plans

It’s been a whirlwind week for newly-elected Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian over the last few days following his official swearing-in ceremony this past Tuesday as Christian assumed his duties as the 26th sheriff of Bryan County.

Christian spoke with a marked note of enthusiasm in an interview Friday when discussing the flurry of activity surrounding him and his office since taking his oath earlier in the week.

Sheriff Christian described his first week in office as very busy, full of activity for him and his staff as they prepare for his term in office. Christian expressed that the air of optimism and positivity from everyone visiting the sheriff’s office this week has been wonderful and he expressed gratitude for a hard-working staff, including the department deputies, the support of his wife Teresa and their families to representatives of differing law enforcement agencies that offered their congratulations for his victory in November and made themselves available to work alongside the sheriff’s office to broaden their objectives to benefit the citizens of Bryan County.

Christian remarked on his appreciation to those agencies already committing to partner with the BCSO.

“That’s kind of a rare thing, sometimes,” he said, adding that the support is great.

When asked about his goals and immediate objectives at the start of his tenure, Sheriff Christian was very quick to express a commitment to establishing a relationship between himself, the department and deputies with area citizens and business owners.

“This is about everyone coming together for Bryan County,” he said, adding that “open-door communications” with citizens is paramount to the success of the department. Christian also said that “building that confidence with us from the public is very important. We want citizens to know this office will be run like a family and we will maintain a very open-door policy so everyone knows that we are here to serve and build an even greater service to the public.”

Expounding on the plan to strengthen trust and communication with the public, Christian adds that it is a dual effort on the part of his manpower and area citizens.

“We need people to know that we are here for them and we expect them to communicate with their issues and concerns,” he said.

In a world consisting of real-time everything, Christian expressed the importance of public awareness.

“People need to take suspicious activity seriously, nearly everyone has a camera phone these days,” Christian said, “Folks should be aware of their surroundings always but also how to reach out to us if there is an issue. We will work very hard to be proactive in our jobs and when citizens need us, they see our heavy presence and they can contact us several ways, Facebook, e-mail, a phone call or personal visit to the department are all ways we can be reached.”

Sheriff Christian said he will maintain a concise and comprehensive reporting system whereby in his hands-on approach, he is able to follow up with citizens to address their needs and administer a proactive approach to patrol management and to ensure proper and expedient response times for calls. Daily checks are performed and follow up to Bryan County citizens will be performed by Christian to ensure that “the people know we are listening and to make sure we are doing our jobs in keeping services good for them.”

When asked about any foreseeable challenges ahead, Sheriff Christian again emphasized, “a wonderful and supportive team that will be working together to address any issues within the department that need to be addressed from the past and to meet any challenges that come our way,” adding again that “working hard to be proactive in critical areas is important.”

Sheriff Christian says that one key objective will be on his desk very soon for his review. The department budget numbers will up for his review and Christian is eager to see how his department can dig its heels in to cut any wasteful spending while protecting the ability to provide the public with a quality service.

Sheriff Christian hinted to some very positive activity within the department expected as soon as February.

“We aren’t quite prepared to comment just yet, but again, everything we do is about building that public confidence in our services for them and I am very excited about where we are headed.”

Maria Moore-Kass is a freelance writer for the Democrat.

Sheriff Johnny Christian http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_8914-001.jpg Sheriff Johnny Christian