Bryan County to celebrate juror appreciation

Presiding District Judge Mark Campbell of Oklahoma Administrative Judicial District 2 will be presented with a plaque for the Bryan County Courthouse by 2016 Oklahoma Bar Association President Garvin A. Isaacs as part of a statewide Juror Appreciation Project. The ceremony will take place on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m. at the Bryan County Courthouse in Durant.

The plaque, as well as posters and certificates also to be presented at the ceremony, will serve to thank jurors across the county who have selflessly given their time to ensure justice by serving on a jury. District 2 – which includes counties Atoka, Bryan, Choctaw, Coal, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McCurtain and Pushmataha – joins several other districts throughout the state in celebrating the Juror Appreciation Project. Past President Isaacs will present similar items to the other counties in the district as he makes his way across the state, meeting with judges and jurors.

“The right to trial by jury is a right guaranteed by our Constitution,” said Judge Campbell. “Jurors sacrifice their time and energy to ensure that right for every citizen, and I am grateful for the opportunity to honor jurors for all that they do.”

President Isaacs also emphasized the importance of juries, “I personally believe that the jury system is a hallmark of a civilized society. For that reason, I have initiated projects during my term as president of the Oklahoma Bar Association to educate the public about the importance of the jury system and to honor this important public service.” He continued, “History has demonstrated that jury service is the most important part of the judicial branch of government.”

The plaques and posters will be displayed prominently as a public display of appreciation for all juries, while the certificates will be personalized for jurors as a way for them to be individually recognized.

The 17,600-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.

Submitted by the Oklahoma Bar Association.