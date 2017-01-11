EDC holds meeting

The Durant Economic Development Council met Monday at the Durant Chamber of Commerce building, office of Tommy Kramer. A special guest traveled to Durant for the year’s first meeting.

Kramer said at the guest’s introduction, “He’s the highest-ranking politician who has ever attended, 18 1/2 years, a DIA or Economic Development Council meeting. Thank you for coming. I’m excited today.”

Speaker Charles McCall (R-District 22) was the special guest.

McCall represents 4 counties, Atoka, Garvin, Johnston and Murray.

He was elected in 2013 to serve the citizens of his district.

Representatives from area industry and businesses were on hand for the meeting.

City Manager Tim Rundel gave a sales tax report for the city.

He said, “We have a slight increase over last year, a little over 4%. It’s growing and we are happy about that.”

Kramer said the unemployment numbers are sent to him each month.

He said, “You can see that southeast Oklahoma is the highest unemployment. Bryan County is the third lowest in unemployment county out of 41 we consider Eastern Oklahoma. We take great pride in job creation.”

Scott Dewald of Rural Enterprises Incorporated, gave a briefing on their activities. He congratulated McCall on his election and said, “having spent 25 years in that building, you’ve got a job ahead of you.”

He said about REI and their activities stimulating and investing in the economy of the area, “over the course of 10 years we’ve allocated over $320 new market tax credits in Oklahoma. We are a statewide organization.”

He explained you must be in a distressed area for the credits.

He said, “Our love is in the rural areas of Oklahoma and that’s where we try to put all our resources.”

Dewald invited anyone to call him to find out more. He said, “It’ll take about a day to tell about the whole program.”

Kramer said the “New Market Tax Credit Federal Program is very difficult to work with and manage. It takes a group of people like Scott (Dewald), and REI and attorneys to put the whole thing together. It’s quite intense. There are a lot of players.”

Kramer asked Dewald to explain the 7 local projects. Dewald said, “Magnolia Partners(Magnolia Inn), Gray Manufacturing(Gray and Sons Sawmill & Supply), Camille Brooks, The Tile Shop, The Tile Shop 2, CMC one of the biggest we’ve done.”

Kramer said about money invested in the area, “Tile Shop last year, $9 1/2 million. CMC was a little over $50 million total. The largest New Market Tax Credit allocation done in the whole United States. REI is a great partner to make this happen.”

He has another project in the works and is trying to beat out Texas cities on it.

Kramer asked for a drum roll for the special. Those at the meeting listened intently to Speaker McCall and what he had to say about Oklahoma.

“This is a great part of the state. It’s an honor to be able to serve these next two years,” Kramer said. “It will be challenging. The reason why you do it, it’s not because the pay is great, it’s because you are concerned about the state of Oklahoma.”

He said about our area, “We want to see our state move forward, but selfishly, I want to see southeastern Oklahoma move forward.”

McCall mentioned that area gas producers are ramping up a bit, which should help the state overall.

In talking about the state’s economy, he talked about how the public sector always lags behind the private sector.

According to McCall, great things are coming to Oklahoma and will be happening for the state. He mentioned 2018 as a projected year to see growth and positive changes.

He said about incarcerated individuals and the new state mandates, “We are going to have to change those we incarcerate or build more facilities. We are going to have to make sure those adjudicated for a crime are properly charged. If it’s a mental health issue, we’ve got to stop incarcerating those people.”

Scott Dewald, President & CEO of Rural Enterprises Incorporated, gave a presentation to the Economic Development Council. REI infuses millions of dollars every year into the area economy. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Mayor Stewart Hoffman presented Speaker Charles McCall with a couple of gifts after the Economic Development Council meeting. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat