Blanket giving girl receives gifts

Emma Burkhart, Durant’s 9 year old “Blanket girl” received a personal gift and blanket donations today at Durant’s Chamber of Commerce.

Little Emma was inspired to give blankets away when she got an extra for Christmas.

She said, “I got two blankets for Christmas. I wanted someone else to have a warm blanket. That’s what gave me this idea.”

She’s received donations of approximately 800 blankets this year and 300 last year according to her mother Melisa.

She said, “these donations give her a chance to give more away like she’s wanted to do.”

Those close to Emma said they are proud of her and her drive to give away blankets.

Mosaic Sales Solutions from the Dallas area, wanted to honor the little girl who makes the world warmer.

The owner of the company saw a story on Emma and her blanket drive and give away and he wanted to become involved and help.

Rita Mikel, Mosaic’s Office Manager made contact with Emma’s mother and with her help, Emma was surprised at the honor Friday morning.

Durant’s snowiest day in 2 years, and one of the coldest, was fitting for the presentation of blankets.

The girl’s blanket drive is expected to get bigger and bigger each year with more people getting warmer using her blankets.

Emma was given a VISA card, especially for her, not to use for blankets.

Mosaic also presented her with 50 blankets to give away.

Melisa Burkhart, Emma’s mother said, “we try to keep at least 15 all year. We were down to 60 something so these 50 will help us. Today she took some to the police department for them to distribute.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Emma Burkhart is shown here with Rita Mikel, Office Manager for Mosaic Sales Solutions from the Dallas area. The company’s owner saw a story on Emma and wanted to give her a personal gift as well as blankets to donate. She was surprised to get a VISA gift card. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_emmagift-2.jpg Emma Burkhart is shown here with Rita Mikel, Office Manager for Mosaic Sales Solutions from the Dallas area. The company’s owner saw a story on Emma and wanted to give her a personal gift as well as blankets to donate. She was surprised to get a VISA gift card. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_emma-group.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Emma Burkhart is honored