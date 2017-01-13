Bypass exit construction begins

Construction on new access to the new east bypass to Old East Main near Commercial Metals Company has started.

An exit and entrance ramp is being constructed from and to the bypass.

This is part of the entire CMC metals plant construction, with ODOT making the plant more accessible to the highway.

According to officials, there will be a southbound entrance ramp to the bypass.

ODOT started construction this week excavating and pouring concrete at the site of the southbound entrance ramp.

Anyone driving north will be able to exit just before Old East Main and stop at that intersection.

A left turn will then be able to be made to travel west to CMC and Durant.

There will not be an exit to Old East Main if you are traveling south on the bypass.

That will come later as funding is available.

The road known as Old East Main is being called Hillcrest in construction plans.

Ron Boyer, Bryan County Commissioner District 3 helped clarify and said, “I think Hillcrest is what they are calling Old 70 now. Where Old East Main goes into Calera it’s actually called Hillcrest.”

A future plan, in the works after CMC’s newest state of the art, in the world, steel mill in complete will be a new road into Durant.

East Main from the Commercial Metals steel mill will be reconstructed into Durant’s First Street to accommodate the trucks servicing the plant, and for future development of that area.

Chad Gray, owner of Gray’s Sawmill located nearby said, “Plans are drawn up for other ramps. I talked to our state Representative about it. When the state gets the money, they will do it, but right now, they are working to get the trucks over to the highway by the casino. Highway 75 and Interstate 35 are their big concerns and getting the trucks there.”

Gray is glad there is an access area going both directions, near his sawmill already.

He said, “If they want to go east, they’ll go by the steel mill and use the exit by my sawmill.”

As for the expansion of the road going into Durant, Boyer said, “As far as I understand, they are going to do 2 lanes, both directions with a center turn lane. CMC will be giving up land for the expansion of the road.”

Two lanes widened to a 5 lane means a significant amount of land may need to be given for the project.

He said, “You figure 3 more lanes, they probably will give 80 to 100 feet of land.”

He said about traffic flow on the future new widened road, “It’ll be 4 lanes with that middle turn lane so the trucks can go to that middle lane when they go to turn. That way it won’t obstruct traffic.”

Work on the bypass exit and entrance ramp will be contingent on weather, according to officials. But it’s expected to be finished this spring.

Gray said, the new bypass along with the new exit and entrance are making his business easier to access.

He said, “It’s made my shipping much easier. It’s a lot easier getting trucks in and out now. We’ve noticed an upkick on people driving by, coming in to buy fireplace mantels. This rustic stuff is really in. The bypass has made us much more visible.”

This photograph is looking west from the bypass toward the new Commercial Metals Company steel mill under construction on Old East Main/Hillcrest. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has begun work on southbound entrance ramp to the east bypass.

