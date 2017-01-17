Calera Council holds meeting

The Calera Town Council convened on Friday for its regular monthly proceedings with Mayor Mike Hearon presiding.

Following reports from the Public Works Authority, the general government agenda was addressed. First, a business audit from fiscal years 2015-2016 was presented and accepted by Council.

The following items on the agenda were passed by the Council: An approval of a letter affirming that six mobile homes physically located at the corner of E. McCurtain and N. A Streets are considered a mobile home park. Discussion and acceptance to negotiate a new contract for broadband services with 360 Communications and to discontinue services through Rise Communications. Residents affected by this change can expect further information soon regarding changed to service.

Other motions passed included the approval of a men’s softball team granting permission to use the facility and lights for a per use fee. Following problems with illegal parking along Allen Lane, Council approved the installation of no parking signs along the route. Approval of ordinance 2017-01 stipulating a forthcoming election will be held on April 4th.

Approval of ordinance 2017-03 establishing the days and times regular municipal court proceedings to be in session on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month beginning at 9:39 a.m. Approval and proclamation to commemorate January 22-28 as town of Calera, School Choice Week and finally, discussion and acceptance of bidding by Computer Services to redesign the city website and reprogram email addresses for town staff.

The Calera Council meets monthly at City Hall located at 110 W. Main. All meetings are open to the public.

Maria Moore-Kass is a freelance writer for the Democrat.