SE students participate in MLK Day of Service community activities

Southeastern Oklahoma State University observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with 120 students, faculty and staff participating in various community service projects.

Classes were not in session Monday as students began their community service early in the morning. Volunteers visited Northwest Heights, Washington Irving and Robert E. Lee elementary schools in Durant, along with the Durant Boys and Girls Club, where they assisted with painting, re-tiling the ceiling, light moving and cleaning.

Southeastern also conducted a Peanut Butter Drive campus-wide to deliver to St. Catherine’s Food Bank. Volunteers from the University also helped with bagging groceries.

Submitted by SE.

Southeastern students demonstrate their painting skills at the Durant Boys and Girl Club Monday. A group of Southeastern volunteers works at St. Catherine's Food Bank Monday as part of the Martin Luther King Day of Service.