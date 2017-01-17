Coaches, players hold third reunion

Coaches and players from Southeastern, East Central at Ada and Durant held their third annual meeting/reunion at Rib Crib in Durant on Monday. East Central Tigers from Ada were in town to play Southeastern.

They have made the game their annual Mecca back to Durant.

Craig Kurtz, a former player from East Central said, “A lot of great basketball history in this group. “

Mike Simpson said, “It’s our third year. The first year we had 5 here. Now look at how many we have.”

There were 20 for Monday’s reunion at Rib Crib in Durant.

Simpson said, “You’ve got well over 8,000 games represented here.”

Many of the retired coaches started out as players.

Willis Reed said, “I was captain of the team in 1964 when we competed against the Russians. In ‘63, I was on the Pan- American Basketball Team.”

The stories the coaches told, of days gone by and younger days, put a smile on each storyteller as well as those listening. Each one said they are looking forward to next year and meeting again to talk of their glory days of basketball.

More than 8000 games are represented in this reunion of coaches and players. Pictured here Monday evening are, Steve Hudson, Gene Robbins, Bubba Tidwell, Jerry Jobe, Gene Davis, Mike Simpson, Nick Keith, Alan Simpson, Melvin Imotichgy, Ted Younts, Kelly Jobe, Bob Parkhill, Jim Spivey, Jerry Shipp, Wade Cobb, Craig Kurtz, Jerry Havens, and Chester Story. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0745Coaches.jpg More than 8000 games are represented in this reunion of coaches and players. Pictured here Monday evening are, Steve Hudson, Gene Robbins, Bubba Tidwell, Jerry Jobe, Gene Davis, Mike Simpson, Nick Keith, Alan Simpson, Melvin Imotichgy, Ted Younts, Kelly Jobe, Bob Parkhill, Jim Spivey, Jerry Shipp, Wade Cobb, Craig Kurtz, Jerry Havens, and Chester Story. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat