Washington Irving celebrates 90 years

Washington Irving Elementary School is 90 years old this year.

It is still a very important school in the Durant Independent School District.

It’s the primary elementary school on Durant’s north side.

This week on Thursday, Diana Adams, school secretary said, “We told the kids to dress like they are 90 years old.”

Friday, the students will have a special school assembly for the celebration.

Adams said, “The students will be putting things inside a time capsule. They will be doing skits and songs from each decade and showing a slide show of pictures of the history of Washington Irving.”

Rue McClanahan is perhaps Washington Irving’s most famous alum. She attended Durant schools as a girl before moving to the Ardmore area to finish high school. She wrote about Washington Irving, mentioning the haunted house in the basement in her memoirs. McClanahan was best known as Blanche on The Golden Girls in the 80s and before that was Vivian Harmon on Maude in the 1970s.

She always remembered her time in Durant fondly. Adams said, “One of her favorite memories was going to the basement haunted house.”

Washington Irving Elementary in Durant is holding 90th anniversary festivities this week. The school’s display case is lined with some memorabilia from their 90 years. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0761bulletinBoard-3.jpg Washington Irving Elementary in Durant is holding 90th anniversary festivities this week. The school’s display case is lined with some memorabilia from their 90 years. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Rue McClanahan, TV’s Blanche from Golden Girls on the far left, second row from front. McClanahan wrote about her days in Durant and at Washington Irving in her autobiography. The school’s basement where the boiler is located made a lasting impression on her according to a staff member. Democrat Editor Matt Swearengin’s father, Bob Swearengin, is in the third row, middle. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Washington-Irving-Rue-left-3.jpg Rue McClanahan, TV’s Blanche from Golden Girls on the far left, second row from front. McClanahan wrote about her days in Durant and at Washington Irving in her autobiography. The school’s basement where the boiler is located made a lasting impression on her according to a staff member. Democrat Editor Matt Swearengin’s father, Bob Swearengin, is in the third row, middle. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

By Dan Pennington dpennington@civitasmedia.com