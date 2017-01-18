Shepherd named to higher education advocacy organization

Higher education funding was slashed by more than $153 million during the 2016 legislative session. The 16 percent cut and desire to cultivate a skilled workforce led to the formation of Oklahoma Tomorrow.

Stacy Shepherd, executive officer of member services for the Choctaw Nation in Durant, will serve on the board of directors. The organization will educate the public and the Legislature about the importance of adequately funding Oklahoma’s colleges and universities.

“Oklahoma Tomorrow was created to ensure Oklahomans have opportunities to aspire higher and receive degrees allowing them to compete and contribute to our economy,” said Devery Youngblood, CEO of Oklahoma Tomorrow. “If funding for higher education is not restored by the Legislature, a college degree will become inaccessible for more and more Oklahomans, limiting their ability to build successful lives. We cannot allow today’s budget crisis to cripple tomorrow’s future.”

Oklahoma Tomorrow was founded by private-sector leaders concerned about Oklahoma’s shortage of nurses, IT workers and other STEM professionals. Higher education is critical to creating a skilled workforce.

However, budget woes prevent colleges and universities from meeting current demand or expanding STEM offerings. For example, every public nursing school in Oklahoma is at capacity, which limits the number of new students they can take. Our state is turning away future nurses, which could make it more difficult for Oklahomans to receive quality health care.

Oklahoma has a system of public colleges and universities spanning the entire state to serve students from all backgrounds in all locations.

“Whether it’s the challenge of providing rural healthcare or finding engineers for Tinker Air Force Base, we must all work together to fund the education that produces tomorrow’s critical workforce,” said Bruce Benbrook, president and chairman, Stock Exchange Bank, Woodward, and chair of Oklahoma Tomorrow.

Oklahoma Tomorrow brings together the state’s leading business minds, men and women who are concerned about the critical mission of public higher education and who want to ensure continued investment in Oklahoma’s future. The board consists of 16 members, with statewide representation.

· Bruce Benbrook, President and Chairman, Stock Exchange Bank, Woodward – Chair

· Bert Mackie, Vice Chairman of the Security National Bank, Enid – Vice Chair

· Ed Keller, Partner, Titan Properties, Tulsa – Treasurer

· Gene Rainbolt, Chairman of the Board, BancFirst Corp., Oklahoma City – Secretary

· Craig A. Clemons, Vice President of Public Relations and Business Development, Express Employment Professionals, Oklahoma City

· Vahid Farzaneh, Owner, FreeStyle Creative, Moore

· Chuck Garrett, Executive Vice President, Cherokee Nation Businesses, Catoosa-Tahlequah

· Brad Gungoll, Principal, Gungoll Jackson Law Firm, Enid/Oklahoma City

· Ted Haynes, President, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Tulsa

· Steve Hendrickson, Director of Government Operations, The Boeing Co., Tulsa

· Danny Hilliard, Vice President, Chickasaw Nation Corporate Development, Sulphur

· Paula Marshall, CEO, The Bama Cos., Tulsa

· Jane McDermott, Owner, McDermott Insurance and deVine Water, Alva

· Richard Ryerson, Owner, Starr Lumber Company, Alva

· Stacy Shepherd, Executive Officer of Member Services, Choctaw Nation, Durant

· Avilla Williams, President, INTEGRIS Health Edmond, Edmond

Youngblood’s decades-long career as an education and business leader in Oklahoma gives him unique insight on how higher education supports economic growth and why it must be protected. He spent nine years with the Chickasaw Nation and was the founding president of Downtown OKC Inc. Youngblood has twice been appointed by Gov. Mary Fallin to the Oklahoma City Community College Board of Regents, and he is a member of the University of Oklahoma College of Public Health Advisory Board.

To join Oklahoma Tomorrow’s effort to restore higher education funding, sign up at oklahomatomorrow.org.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA TOMORROW

Oklahoma Tomorrow is a coalition of engaged citizens and private-sector leaders who want to ensure proper funding for higher education. As an independent nonprofit, we will fight to fully fund colleges and universities across the state as they produce the graduates necessary to grow Oklahoma’s economy. To learn more, visit oklahomatomorrow.org.

Submitted by Oklahoma Tomorrow