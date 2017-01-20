Courthouse renovations continue

Renovations at the 100-year-old Bryan County Courthouse continue in preparation for it’s centennial this year. Maintenance Supervisor Billy Olenick has remodeled the men’s first floor restroom with the other restroom renovation on the way.

He said, “We made the restroom a lot safer. We are closer to Americans with Disabilities Act. It’s grandfathered because there were no restrooms in the courthouse.”

There was a step up in the men’s room that has been eliminated. A wall was put in that spot, with a hole cut in the wall, in case there’s a problem.

He said, “Law enforcement may need to look in the restroom and by eliminating that wall, no one can hide there.”

The men’s room floor was very uneven.

Olenick has eliminated most of the danger of falling in the men’s room. That could be dangerous, as well as humiliating.

The walls were originally paneling, very dated, and that was eliminated.

He said, “I put what I call “shower board” up that is really easy to clean.”

The restroom is much brighter with new lighting installed. There is now a double-sided hinge so the door swings both ways. He was able to stop some parts from deteriorating and restored some wood that was possibly damaged.

The women’s room will be started soon as part of the centennial celebration of the courthouse.

The elevator in the center of the courthouse rotunda was installed in such a way that it destroys the view of the majestic staircase to the second floor.

Olenick said, “Originally you could see all the way up. I’d have liked to have seen the elevator put in another location than the center of the courthouse.”

He pointed out that the woodwork in the courthouse isn’t woodwork, it’s plaster done by a craftsman, good at his trade.

Some of that plaster molding work is cracking and breaking. He hopes to repair all of that soon also.

Built in 1917, the outside of the courthouse was painted last year.

Olenick was able to personally save the decoration atop the door outside the Bryan County Election board entrance.

He said, “That had crumbled and I saved all the pieces. When we painted, they rebuilt the plaster decoration and installed it back where it belongs.”

Olenick cares about the courthouse like it’s his baby. Those who work there have said he will go to great lengths to do a good job and make the courthouse better.

He remodeled the drug court restroom where they do drug tests, as well as other areas that needed updating or repair.

Bryan County residents are seeing the courthouse as a much-newer building since it’s not showing its age as much.

One resident said, “Our courthouse is looking wonderful! I just love the way it looks. It makes me proud to be a Bryan County resident.”

The Bryan County Courthouse is 100 years old this year. County Commissioner District 1, Ron Boyer along with Maintenance Supervisor Billy Olenick are working to get the courthouse ready for the big celebration this summer. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_9947courthouseUSE.jpg The Bryan County Courthouse is 100 years old this year. County Commissioner District 1, Ron Boyer along with Maintenance Supervisor Billy Olenick are working to get the courthouse ready for the big celebration this summer. Bryan County Courthouse Maintenance Supervisor Billy Olenick is working to restore the courthouse to it’s previous grandeur. He is shown here in the door of the courthouse. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0817BillyOlenick.jpg Bryan County Courthouse Maintenance Supervisor Billy Olenick is working to restore the courthouse to it’s previous grandeur. He is shown here in the door of the courthouse. The men’s restroom has a been totally renovated for safety, modernization and aesthetics. Notice the wall with the hole installed. This will prevent someone from hiding in the event of a security issue. This is where a step up was originally located. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0770Bath1.jpg The men’s restroom has a been totally renovated for safety, modernization and aesthetics. Notice the wall with the hole installed. This will prevent someone from hiding in the event of a security issue. This is where a step up was originally located. The Drug Court 1st floor restroom is renovated. This is where drug urinalysis takes place for those involved in drug court. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0776DrugCourthBath.jpg The Drug Court 1st floor restroom is renovated. This is where drug urinalysis takes place for those involved in drug court. The elevator is located in the middle of the courthouse rotunda. The exact date of installation is unknown. Olenick, along with others wishes the elevator had been installed in another location. This ruins the original view of the staircase. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0779elevator.jpg The elevator is located in the middle of the courthouse rotunda. The exact date of installation is unknown. Olenick, along with others wishes the elevator had been installed in another location. This ruins the original view of the staircase. An old courthouse restroom in need of remodeling http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0787OldBathroom.jpg An old courthouse restroom in need of remodeling This light, located just above the door inside the courthouse looks to be wood. It is plaster created 100 years ago. Olenick is worried that if it’s taken down to restore, it will crumble. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0793Light.jpg This light, located just above the door inside the courthouse looks to be wood. It is plaster created 100 years ago. Olenick is worried that if it’s taken down to restore, it will crumble. More faux woodwork near the ceiling on all floors is in reality, plaster. Any cracks will be repaired by Olenick in time for the centennial celebration. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0797woodworkPlaster.jpg More faux woodwork near the ceiling on all floors is in reality, plaster. Any cracks will be repaired by Olenick in time for the centennial celebration. The courthouse is adorned with intricate decorations. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0798decorate.jpg The courthouse is adorned with intricate decorations. This plaster decoration above the Bryan County Election Board entrance was crumbling. Olenick saved all the pieces until it could be restored as it is today. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0800OutsideThing.jpg This plaster decoration above the Bryan County Election Board entrance was crumbling. Olenick saved all the pieces until it could be restored as it is today.

Preparing for centennial