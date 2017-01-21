Washington Irving presents teacher skits

Friday morning it was hard to tell who was having more fun celebrating Washington Irving Elementary School’s 90th birthday.

Teachers performed skits as students looked on.

Approximately 620 students at the school watched, giggled and clapped for their favorite teachers as they hammed it up on stage at their assembly.

A slideshow was presented with past and present photos of Washington Irving and its students.

Lisa Whitley, principal at the school told the students about how things were nearly 100 years ago.

She said, “One-room schoolhouses were the norm in the early 20th century. Grades one through eight were taught together. There was no buses to get to school.”

Back then, many students could walk several miles to school.

They were positioned withing 5 miles walking distance.

Boys and girls would sometimes be required to enter different doors and kept separate for lessons.

Data shows that in the mid 1800s, many children attended school only 132 days when the school year was 180 days.

What determined when kids attended was the harvest schedule and when parents needed their help, especially in rural Bryan County.

Whitley said, “There was an hour for lunch and that recess was called “nooning” for the noon hour. Students used chalk to write on slates instead of paper.”

Sometimes in the “olden days,” older students would be taught, then they would teach the younger students. This was the “monitorial or Lancasterian” system of teaching.

Back then discipline was strict.

In addition to today’s punishments, students could get a “lashing” which was a form of corporal punishment.

Whitley told the children that lunch wasn’t provided back then.

Kids carried their lunches in metal pails.

She said, “Every student drank water from the school well that was pulled up in a bucket. Every student drank water from the same tin cup.”

The kids responded loudly to that statement, as they know now to never share drinking cups with other students to avoid getting sick.

Many students didn’t complete school past the eighth grade. Many were needed on the farm.

Whitley got another rise out of the students when she told them that in the early 1900s that teachers could not dress in bright colors or dye their hair. Skirts had to be no less that two inches above the ankles.

The students roared as she told them about the hair.

Then students filled time capsules with different items from today, so that future students can open them to see how students were in the new millennium.

Skits included the second grade teachers doing a send-up of “I heard it through the grapevine” complete with costume. Pre-K teachers did their skit as “little people” with contortioned, disproportionate limbs.

“Golden Girls of Kindergarten” and “Sid Shuffle” were presented by the kindergarten teachers.

Resource presented their updated version of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air with “Princess of WI.”

First grade teachers presented “Bobble heads to 90s remix” using 90s dance music as the theme.

Judges made a decision on their favorite as best skit which was “Princess of WI.”

That group was led by Melanie Smarr with the resource teachers that includes, according to Smarr, “music, library, computer, PE, and speech.

She said about winning, “I kinda thought maybe somebody paid the judges,” as she laughed.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Second grade teachers with their version of “I heard it through the grapevine.” Teachers performed skits for the students at Washington Irving as part of the 90th birthday celebration. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0868Grapevine.jpg Second grade teachers with their version of “I heard it through the grapevine.” Teachers performed skits for the students at Washington Irving as part of the 90th birthday celebration. Principal Lisa Whitley told the students at Washington Irving about school 90 years ago. A celebration assembly was held Friday morning at the school. The students were very well behaved and fascinated as she told them facts about how school used to be. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0840whitle.jpg Principal Lisa Whitley told the students at Washington Irving about school 90 years ago. A celebration assembly was held Friday morning at the school. The students were very well behaved and fascinated as she told them facts about how school used to be.

Part of 90th birthday celebration