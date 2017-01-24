Retrial of man on sexual assault charges begins

The retrial of a man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman began Monday.

A jury previously convicted thirty-eight-year-old Gerald Ray Johnson Jr. of forcible sodomy, rape by force, rape by instrumentation and domestic abuse. In May 2002, the court sentenced him to 27 years in prison.

Defense attorneys sought a new trial because a witness was not able to testify during his trial, and in September 2015, the court granted the request.

Juror selection began Monday. Johnson is being held without bail.

In other crime news, 45-year-old Bryon Lynd Gordon of Pauls Valley was charged Monday with forcible oral sodomy. He is accused of sexually assaulting a man who has Down Syndrome and the mental capacity of a 5-year-old child, according to an affidavit by Choctaw Tribal Police Lt. Tony Krebbs.

The affidavit states that it was disclosed that the alleged incidents happened when Gordon was spending the night with the victim at the casino hotel and also at Gordon’s home in Paul’s Valley.

The man with Down Syndrome was interviewed Jan. 19 and according to the affidavit, he disclosed that he saw Gordon naked at the hotel room and that Gordon made him perform a sexual act. The victim told someone else about the alleged incidents, according to the affidavit.

A warrant was issued for Gordon’s arrest.

In other, unrelated felony charges filed Monday, 27-year-old Jeffery Alan Acosta of Durant was charged with soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology. According to court papers, Acosta on Jan. 18, solicited sexual conduct with a juvenile.

Twenty-nine-year-old Robert E. Wortham of Lancaster, Texas, was charged with indecent exposure. According to a court document, Wortham exposed himself Jan. 20 at Durant Family Dollar on North First Avenue.

In other news, Durant firefighters responded Sunday to 1128 E. Main St. to a reported trailer fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered leaves and a mattress that were on fire by a trailer home, according to a DFD report. The cause of the fire was undetermined and the trailer had minor heat damage because the mattress was against an outside wall.

Firefighters were dispatched Monday to 106 N. McLean Rd. where a vehicle was on fire. The interior and underneath of the truck were on fire when firefighters arrived. The cause of this fire was also undetermined, according to the report.

Firefighters responded Jan. 18 to a kitchen fire at 1061 Washington Ave. The cook had put out the fire when firefighters arrived.

From staff, court and fire department reports.

Gerald Ray Johnson Jr. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_GeraldJohnson.jpg Gerald Ray Johnson Jr.

In other cases, man charged with sexually abusing adult with Down Syndrome