Couple charged with animal cruelty

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of a man and woman charged with animal cruelty.

Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Hollis Russell and 23-year-old Kaleyn Nichole Breland both of Durant were charged following an investigation by the Durant Police Department and Durant Animal Control.

Durant Animal Control responded to an anonymous report of animal cruelty in late July.

According to police, Durant Animal Control discovered two very malnourished adult dogs chained up with no food, shelter, or water. One of the dogs had three small puppies that were still feeding from the mother.

Animal control contacted Russell and he was not cooperative with requests to obtain medical treatment for the dogs, police said. Durant Animal Control made contact with a Durant detective and within a few hours, a search warrant was obtained to take custody of the two adult dogs and the puppies.

The dogs were then removed from the East Mason Street residence and taken to a veterinarian office for medical treatment.

According to police, the veterinarian said that in his opinion, the dogs would not have lived much longer if they had not received medical treatment. Police said the dogs were doing well.

Russell and Breland were charged last week.

