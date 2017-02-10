Health care is under attack

The attack has already begun! I mean the first attack to tear down and throw away our health care act that was giving more than 20 million of us the chance to have a doctor’s care, when some of us had not had that chance before.

We know that Trump said that this was one of the first things he was going to do as President. Well, those folks in Congress who want to be in Trump’s gang didn’t even wait for him to be inaugurated. They went ahead, in the Senate, and voted unanimously to wreck our health care. Every single Republican voted in favor of doing that. That was what they wanted to do.

Now it is time for us to do what we want to do. By “we” I mean us, the American citizens. And that is, to call or write or e-mail these birds and tell them we do not like what they did. Tell them we want that health care. We are in favor of having it, and we are not in favor of them trying to wreck it.

There are two Senators and one Representative who are answerable to us here in Bryan and Johnston County, and we need to contact then now and let them know how we feel about it.

Here are their names and how to contact them: (And by the way, it might be a good idea to copy this information down and keep it so you can use it again in the future.)

Senator James Inhofe

265 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510-3608

(202) 224-4721

: www.inhofe.senate.gov/contact

Senator James Lankford

316 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington DC 20510

(202) 224-5754

Contact: www.lankford.senate.gov/contact/email

Representative Markwayne Mullin

1113 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC

202-225-2701

Kate Ball

Durant