Engineers needed for road development

Durant is growing and is becoming the place to be. Many new housing developments, some 100 or more houses are being built on empty spaces or pasture land.

It would be great if the builder of these developments would hire an engineer to see if the roads where these are being located can safely and structure wise support the 200 or more cars the new development will add to the road.

This should be done before the builder begins building and the roads brought up to the standards it needs to be before beginning the building of the project. Keep Durant a beautiful, safe, and inviting place to live. If you agree please support this idea.

Linda Combrink

Durant