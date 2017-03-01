Making the right choices in the nursing home

“It was a nice warm and beautiful day. Got up, went to the bathroom, then looked at the clock and realized it was 11 o’clock in the morning. Is it too late to have breakfast? Well, of course not. Had some eggs, bacon and toast with gravy. It was great, left dishes there on the table, will do later. Took a walk outside, the sun was beaming, but felt good. Went back inside, decided to watch television in the chair in front and then fell asleep watching a television show, but no worries. What a life to live to not have to worry about anything. Had a visitor later on for a good long time, which was nice too. Visiting with someone from time to time, always feels great. The sad part is when they have to leave.” This was just a little example of the life in the nursing home for residents should feel like, with no worries.

When people move into the nursing home, they and others forget about their choices. They seem to forget what they can do. They start to feel that they have no rights anymore. That is not at all true because the residents still have rights once they move into the nursing home. Residents have the right to make the right choice that best fits their lifestyle. There are State and Federal laws that require facilities to assist and encourage residents to exercise their rights. The facilities staff should ask residents every day what they would like to do, eat or wear. Residents have the right to choose when to get up and when to go to bed. By letting the residents make the right choice helps make it feel like home to the residents. After all, most of them made the choice to be in the nursing home so why let their choice stop there.

To learn more about how to make the right choice in the nursing home contact Tiffany Wingfield or Rebekah Williams, Ombudsman Supervisors with the Ombudsman Program at SODA Area Agency on Aging at 580-920-1388 or call Senior Info. Line 1-800-211-2116 or write to them at P.O. Box 709, Durant, OK. 74702. Ombudsman Supervisors are available to speak to your group or organization upon request. Flexible training schedules are available.

Tiffany Wingfield is an SODA Ombudsman Supervisor.