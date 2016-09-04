Bubble soccer was a great success

Durant, Oklahoma, is the best when it comes to supporting our community. The Saturday night event, Bubble Soccer sponsored by CASA was a great success. Thanks to Carolyn Thompson, CASA Director, for organizing the event and to all of the volunteers that gave their time to come and work the event. A very special thank you to all of the firemen and police that participated in the game and to the ones that came in support of their team. You ALL are the best and were so entertaining for the crowd.

There are many people that deserve a special thank you, Chris Coder (Durant Sport Complex), Robby Thompson (organizing players/announcing). Dan Pennington (Facebook, pictures, newspaper), Jim Harmon (pictures), Texoma Engraving (plaques), KSEO/KLBC (air time), Don Bellack, Dominoes (flyers on pizza boxes), sponsors/businesses that gave donations to support the event and CASA, and to all of the fans. If I left out anyone please accept a thank you also. This event could not have been a success without the help and the support of our great community.

Durant people certainly did show that (CASA) children are important to our community.

Thank you,

Helen Lowrance

CASA Board President