Signs of Our Times

Even in the depth of the lying and stealing some campaigns have sunk to, American politics still offers us opportunities for providing voters with facts for making their choices.

The Bryan County Democratic Party and the Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women, joining together, decided to base our work this campaign season on such factual information. We focused on four issues we are much concerned about: public education, medical care, law enforcement, and roads and bridges.

Yard and roadside signs are the first step in our efforts. We designed and bought signs which present summaries of facts about these four issues and consulted local officials about legal and proper placement of these signs, then put out twenty signs around Bryan County.

Nine signs have disappeared within a few weeks. Since we have checked the sites where the signs were and found no evidence of destruction by weather, it seems likely that they were deliberately removed. And the number suggests political skulduggery rather than non-political vandalism.

An opportunity for honest exchange of information has been blown! On the Bryan County Democratic Party Facebook page, we have provided careful, well-supported statements of the facts which our sign messages are based on.

The American way to disagree with these messages would have been to publicly argue against the facts so that voters could see what’s happening.

Stealing signs from County roadsides is the way that enemies of American democracy try to hide the facts from the voting public.

We Democrats are not willing to let this happen. We are beginning to distribute 5,000 cards with statements of the four issues and the facts they’re based on. Some will be handed out door-to-door and others at public events.

We urge Bryan County voters to get your copies of these cards and go to Facebook to learn the facts, which it appears some opponents are fearful of your knowing and want to keep from you.

Supporters of the Democratic Party of Bryan County

Ronda Decaire

Judy Haggerty

Michael O’Brien Haggerty

Glynda Herndon

Jane Hicks

Elbert Hill

Marion Hill

Mary Kathryn Hodge

Ryssa Jones

Joe Littlejohn

Roger McGehee

David Northcutt

Phyllis Rustin

Mike Simpson

Margaret Taylor