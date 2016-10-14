Be careful how you vote

What if we held an election and nobody voted?

Not one single vote from persons dead or alive.

Not one single vote from illegal aliens who do not have to show proof of citizenship. Who do not have to do anything except show up and do the deed.

No candidates, no election. What a novel idea.

Could it happen? Of course it could. Will it happen? Of course not. Way too much money involved. What does money have to do with our election? Nothing but everything.

The people in the big show care nothing for the people not in the big show. Why should they? The outsiders in most cases don’t have anything the insiders want or need.

Power and money and dadgum the torpedoes.

DEBATE QUESTION: What is your name and where were you born?

Answer: What a great question. I’m really glad you asked that because it needs to be answered. The people need to know where I stand. Let me be perfectly clear. I have always been for the middle class and have always worked hard for them. In my however many years of public service, I have shown my support for what’s good for America and that’s why I should be president.

Debate Question: What is your name and where were you born?

Solution: The first candidate to actually answer a question should automatically become president. We the people would save a whole mess of money by skipping the election. It would also keep all of the dead people and illegal aliens from having to stir around and vote.

It all seems to be a monumental waste of time anyway since the rules have all been shipped overseas as a gesture of our support for some other country.

ARE WE ALL tired of apologies?

Apologies are rampant nowadays in everything we do — in politics, in sports, in real life.

All one has to do is say I’m sorry I said nasty things about you even though they are true; sorry I ate the last piece of pie; sorry I stole your life savings; sorry I called you a lowlife ratfink scumbag.

I shouldn’t have said ratfink.

Now that I have apologized, please respect my privacy and just let me move on with my life.

POLITICAL DEBATES are even worse than Black Fridays.

Black Friday participants do damage to themselves. Political debates do damage to everybody.

Our world is in sad shape and going quickly downhill. I saw an article saying our president vows to send people to Mars by the 2030s.

What a grand and practical idea. By the way, this won’t add one cent to our $20 trillion debt. A quote, supposedly from the president – supposedly, because I didn’t hear him say it – starts with “We have set a clear goal …”

Who is this “we?” I didn’t get a vote on it. Did you get a vote on it? Who is this “we” and who is speaking for me?

Why don’t we fix our roads and bridges and make sure everybody has a bed and nobody goes to bed hungry before we mush off to Mars?

How can a president whose term expires shortly vow to do something 15 years after he leaves office? How’s that for a scary thought with your breakfast?

We have big shots from little countries calling our president names, big countries sending flunkies instead of top officials to meet the plane when our prez visits.

Read my lips: Russia has never been, is not now and never will be our friend. We have precious few friends out there anywhere after our foreign policy follies. Never thought I would see the day America would be an international laughing stock.

It’s enough to make you want to have another RC cola and moon pie and crawl under the bed.

CAUTION: This is a grim fairy tale.

Once upon a time I was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma., as a member of the 97th Army band.

One of the group was a man we all called Speedy. I’m pretty sure he had a real name, but I never had occasion to hear it.

Speedy was a nice guy, but really unhappy about his country.

I can clearly recall the day Speedy was literally dancing in the aisles of the barracks, waving and shouting that now everything was going to be great.

Fidel Castro had just been named president of Cuba, replacing Fulgencia Batista. Can you say bad to worse? Would you like to have that happen here?

History shows how that worked out. I went one direction and Speedy another. I would like to talk to him now. Unless he went back home and disappeared.

Folks, please be careful of how you vote.

Harold Harmon is former sports editor and current freelance writer for the Democrat.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_RGB_harold-harmon.jpg

OPINION